Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.33. 5,912,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,871,248. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.60. The company has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.05.

About The PNC Financial Services Group



The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

