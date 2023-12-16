Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $207,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.01. 12,822,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,752. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $212.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,985 shares of company stock worth $7,562,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

