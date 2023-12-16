Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,648,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,616. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $89.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

