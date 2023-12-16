Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,520 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,280 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RIO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $72.45. 5,530,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,119. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.