Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 540,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,385 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 4.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 91,773,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,777,000 after buying an additional 4,250,170 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

NOK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,638,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,286,674. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.