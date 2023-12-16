Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kimco Realty accounts for 1.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 38.9% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,470,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,676,000 after acquiring an additional 12,742,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $239,184,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 60.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,478,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $87,451,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.33. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,154. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

