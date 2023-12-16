Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,520 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Flowserve comprises 1.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Flowserve worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,846 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,034,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

