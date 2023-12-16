Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Federated Hermes worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.67. 1,811,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,579. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

