Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.95. 8,577,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,982,177. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.68 and a twelve month high of $164.21. The stock has a market cap of $135.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

