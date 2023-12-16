Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 745 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.88.

CMI traded down $6.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. 1,784,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $224.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

