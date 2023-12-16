Nathan J. Schultz Sells 1,350 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $14,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 421,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,870.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Chegg Stock Performance
Shares of CHGG stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -44.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Chegg had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Analysis on CHGG
Institutional Trading of Chegg
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 500.0% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 58.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chegg
Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chegg
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.