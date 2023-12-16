National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 421,302 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,277.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 454,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 421,302 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $122,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CASY traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,828. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $286.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

