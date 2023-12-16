National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,512,632 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 142.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512,632 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $106,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,615,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 23,248,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,045,464. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.21.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

