National Bank of Canada FI Buys 23,326 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,326 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $90,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,079,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,939,078,000 after purchasing an additional 753,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,982,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,428,954,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after purchasing an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,849,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,924,000 after purchasing an additional 232,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.40. 7,523,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807,380. The company has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

