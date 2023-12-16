National Bank of Canada FI Buys 271,070 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,242,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,070 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.15% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $87,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 70.1% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,003,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,700,000 after buying an additional 176,914 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.9 %

CL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. 10,225,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

