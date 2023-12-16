National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 621,939 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.92% of Sun Life Financial worth $280,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 683,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.74. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.5637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

