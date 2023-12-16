National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 795,260 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.49% of Restaurant Brands International worth $99,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 933,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.