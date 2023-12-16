National Bank of Canada FI Grows Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,571,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 1.14% of Fortis worth $206,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter valued at $1,134,029,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at $104,121,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 11.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,423,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,622,000 after buying an additional 1,613,888 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,692,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,404,000 after buying an additional 1,590,850 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 68.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,607,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,425,000 after buying an additional 1,469,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE FTS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

