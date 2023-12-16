National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,655 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,809 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.12% of Union Pacific worth $151,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.4 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The company has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

