National Bank of Canada FI Has $87.31 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 1,789.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,323,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253,509 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.52% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $87,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Shares of IFF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 3,711,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,635. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.33, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.11 and a 1 year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 1,800.00%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

