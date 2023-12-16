National Bank of Canada FI Increases Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,926,778 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,044 shares during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 0.9% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $599,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,412,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,289,000 after buying an additional 2,968,706 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 377.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,626,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after buying an additional 2,076,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 659.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,764,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,724,000 after buying an additional 1,532,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,226,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,219,000 after buying an additional 1,342,882 shares during the last quarter. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 1,282,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,272,524. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.92.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

