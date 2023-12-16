National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,270,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,750 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.11% of NextEra Energy worth $130,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.50. 28,901,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,216,621. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.17. The company has a market cap of $126.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

