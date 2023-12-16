National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 50,306 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.06% of Abbott Laboratories worth $101,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2,463.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,965 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after acquiring an additional 99,909 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,978 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 25,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 8,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $107.29. 13,316,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,226,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $186.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.39%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

