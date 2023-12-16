National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 55,668 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,190 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Adobe were worth $225,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 524.4% in the third quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 8.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $583,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $519.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.11.

Adobe Trading Up 0.0 %

Adobe stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $584.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,098. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.61 and a 200-day moving average of $533.41. The stock has a market cap of $266.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

