National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,711,253 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 773,619 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $180,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 19,955,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,238,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 583.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

