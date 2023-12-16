National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,118,355 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,235,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,118,355 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.61% of Manulife Financial worth $522,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. 5,227,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,901. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

