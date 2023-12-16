National Bank of Canada FI Sells 322,740 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,582,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 322,740 shares during the period. CGI makes up 0.5% of National Bank of Canada FI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CGI were worth $350,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of CGI by 14.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CGI by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.83. 246,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,633. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.35 and a 12-month high of $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.81.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

