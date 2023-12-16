National Bank of Canada FI Trims Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458,180 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.69% of Nutrien worth $203,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,758,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,704,000 after purchasing an additional 773,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,638,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,006 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,152,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000,000 after purchasing an additional 898,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,809,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,533,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,739,000 after acquiring an additional 789,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $54.89. 2,403,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,026. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $85.16.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

