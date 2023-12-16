National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,755,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,929 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.49% of CAE worth $108,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Natixis bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in CAE by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.81. 507,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.74 and a 12-month high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Free Report ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

