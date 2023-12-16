Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 43,530 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $357,381.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,249,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,305,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $326,910.30.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Down 1.6 %

NVTS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. 4,175,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 180.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

