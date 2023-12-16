Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Director Dipender Saluja Sells 43,530 Shares

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) Director Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $326,910.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,336,188 shares in the company, valued at $47,584,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dipender Saluja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

On Thursday, December 14th, Dipender Saluja sold 43,530 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $357,381.30.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,175,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.64. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 180.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 52.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVTS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $6.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Navitas Semiconductor

About Navitas Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.