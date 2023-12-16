NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan Sells 871 Shares

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $88.92 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter worth about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

