Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its holdings in Netflix by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 102,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,730 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $472.06 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.41 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $433.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

