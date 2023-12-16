New England Research & Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SONY. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $92.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $74.81 and a 52 week high of $100.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

