New England Research & Management Inc. Has $203,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.8% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 54,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 971,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 55,485 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC upped their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

