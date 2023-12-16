New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $309,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $120.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $77.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $125.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.5811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

