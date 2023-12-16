New England Research & Management Inc. Invests $367,000 in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Allegion by 18.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $573,792,000 after buying an additional 757,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,810,000 after buying an additional 303,005 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $449,595.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,031.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a one year low of $95.94 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Longbow Research lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.57.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

