New England Research & Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 71,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $745,680.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,315,923.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,490 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,003 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PATK. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PATK stock opened at $93.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.59 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

