New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 168.9% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 519 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $88.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.27. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.64 and a beta of 1.91.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 1,250.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

