New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,325 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 12.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.38.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total transaction of $4,011,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,580 shares of company stock worth $23,133,307 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $300.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

