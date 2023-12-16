New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $33.56 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

