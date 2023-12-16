New England Research & Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,155,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,413,000 after purchasing an additional 702,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 41.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,758,000 after buying an additional 4,791,026 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,543,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,119,000 after acquiring an additional 374,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,111,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 439,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,177,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 9,811,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $455,234,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,857,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,177,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $113,302.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,008.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,856,904 shares of company stock valued at $457,742,837 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $54.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.14. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile



Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

