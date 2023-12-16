New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

New York Mortgage Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. New York Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 260.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 151.9%.

Shares of NYMT traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,331,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.41, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

