Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.83 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -155.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $221,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,977.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

