NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,633,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.