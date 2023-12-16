NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 2,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.48.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,633,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,403,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

