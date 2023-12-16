NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded by DZ Bank to “Buy”

DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.48.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $121.47 on Tuesday. NIKE has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day moving average of $105.30.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in NIKE by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

