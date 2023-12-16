Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 620,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of Nomad Foods worth $9,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

