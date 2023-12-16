Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Director Buys C$100,000.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Director Robert Allan Dickinson purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NDM stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 167,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The firm has a market cap of C$230.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.01. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.