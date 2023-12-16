NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX) Trading 9.1% Higher

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 191,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 103,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$87.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.44.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

